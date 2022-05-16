Here's Why We Think Turners Automotive Group (NZSE:TRA) Is Well Worth Watching

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Turners Automotive Group (NZSE:TRA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Turners Automotive Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Turners Automotive Group grew its EPS by 4.4% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Turners Automotive Group's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Turners Automotive Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.9% to NZ$321m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Since Turners Automotive Group is no giant, with a market capitalization of NZ$332m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Turners Automotive Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Turners Automotive Group insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have NZ$60m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 18% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Turners Automotive Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Turners Automotive Group is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Even so, be aware that Turners Automotive Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Although Turners Automotive Group certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

