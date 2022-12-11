Here's Why We Think United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide United Parcel Service with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is United Parcel Service Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that United Parcel Service has managed to grow EPS by 31% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. United Parcel Service maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.1% to US$101b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are United Parcel Service Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$154b company like United Parcel Service. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Holding US$80m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Should You Add United Parcel Service To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, United Parcel Service's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for United Parcel Service you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

