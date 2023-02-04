Here's Why We Think United States Steel (NYSE:X) Is Well Worth Watching

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like United States Steel (NYSE:X). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

View our latest analysis for United States Steel

United States Steel's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, United States Steel has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 59%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors. Getting in to the the finer details, it important to know that the EPS growth has been helped by share buybacks, demonstrating that the business is positioned to return capital to its shareholders.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note United States Steel achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 30% to US$22b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of United States Steel's forecast profits?

Are United States Steel Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of United States Steel, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. To be specific, they have US$47m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.7% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is United States Steel Worth Keeping An Eye On?

United States Steel's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching United States Steel very closely. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for United States Steel you should be aware of.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

