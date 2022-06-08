Here's Why I Think Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Universal Logistics Holdings's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Universal Logistics Holdings's EPS has grown 20% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Universal Logistics Holdings's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 31% to US$1.9b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Universal Logistics Holdings?

Are Universal Logistics Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Over the last 12 months Universal Logistics Holdings insiders spent US$102k more buying shares than they received from selling them. On balance, that's a good sign. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Matthew Moroun for US$46m worth of shares, at about US$14.94 per share.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Universal Logistics Holdings insiders own more than a third of the company. Indeed, with a collective holding of 73%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a whopping US$576m. Now that's what I call some serious skin in the game!

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Tim Phillips is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Universal Logistics Holdings with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b is about US$3.9m.

The Universal Logistics Holdings CEO received total compensation of just US$1.0m in the year to . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Should You Add Universal Logistics Holdings To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Universal Logistics Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Universal Logistics Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

