Here's Why I Think USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is USA Truck Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, USA Truck has grown EPS by 26% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. USA Truck shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 2.4% to 5.1%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since USA Truck is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$181m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are USA Truck Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling USA Truck shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Independent Director Robert Creager bought US$10.0k worth of shares at an average price of around US$17.35.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for USA Truck bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have US$21m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 12% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add USA Truck To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that USA Truck has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. The cranberry sauce on the turkey is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for USA Truck you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of USA Truck, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

