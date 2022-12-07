Here's Why We Think Ventia Services Group (ASX:VNT) Is Well Worth Watching

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Ventia Services Group (ASX:VNT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Check out our latest analysis for Ventia Services Group

How Fast Is Ventia Services Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Outstandingly, Ventia Services Group's EPS shot from AU$0.036 to AU$0.099, over the last year. Year on year growth of 178% is certainly a sight to behold.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Ventia Services Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 5.4% to AU$4.8b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Ventia Services Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Ventia Services Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Ventia Services Group shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have AU$64m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 2.8%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add Ventia Services Group To Your Watchlist?

Ventia Services Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Ventia Services Group for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Ventia Services Group (1 is significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Very concerning’: Parents worried as police search for gunman in double shooting near Boston school

    Police are working to track down a gunman who opened fire near an elementary school in Boston on Monday afternoon, leaving two people injured.

  • Dollar to rebound, accumulate safe-haven strength in 2023: Reuters poll

    The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based on monetary policy, the threat of deeper-than-expected economic weakness and renewed inflationary pressure mean investors may be reaching prematurely for riskier assets. Down over 5% in November, the dollar index had its worst monthly performance since September 2010, in large part on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is about to slow the pace of its rate hikes and that an eventual pause is near.

  • New Zealand says self-identity enough for transgender athletes in community sport

    The guidelines do not apply to elite sport and it will be up to individual sports to define where and how transgender athletes participate, the governing body said. "An inclusive transgender policy allows individuals to take part as their self-determined gender and not as the sex they were assigned at birth," SNZ said. "It does not ask people to prove or otherwise justify their gender, sex or gender identity."

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    Several technology companies opted for stock splits in 2022 in a bid to make their shares more attractive to investors amid the broader stock market sell-off. Individual shareholders gain shares of the company but each share is worth less, so the overall holding remains unchanged. It does nothing to alter the fundamentals of the company making the split or affect its prospects going forward.

  • A Hedge Fund Hit by FTX Collapse Defaults on $36 Million of Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Contagion from the messy implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire is spilling into the world of decentralized finance, after a hedge fund was declared in default on almost $36 million of loans.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineM

  • Intel Beware: A Chipmaker's New Product Launch Could Steak Market Share Across The Industry

    KeyBanc analyst John Vinh attended Lattice Semiconductor Corp's (NASDAQ: LSCC) launch event for its mid-range FPGA (Avant), based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM) 16nm FinFET process technology. The technology will likely target low-power edge applications with enhanced capabilities in AI inferencing. The analyst noted that compared to the prior generation Nexus, Avant provides up to 5x higher capacity, 10x more bandwidth, and 30x faster performance. Against competit

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    One of my more painful investing lessons is that not all high-yielding dividends are sustainable. Several dividend stocks I've owned have slashed or suspended their once-attractive dividends at the first sign of trouble. Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL) are two big-time payouts that should endure an economic downturn.

  • Marcos Says Philippine Inflation Is Running ‘Out of Control’

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said inflation is “running rampant and out of control” after data showed price increases quickened to a 14-year high in November.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of

  • The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

    Binance CEO CZ is speaking out against SBF after FTX’s collapse and arguing he had nothing to do with his rival’s downfall.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock

    This REIT has a long track record of increasing its annual dividend payouts and is well-positioned to weather a recession.

  • SPACs Collapse as $11 Billion of Deals Are Called Off Within an Hour

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the SPAC industry’s most well-known sponsors and a would-be serial backer have seen deals worth $10.6 billion go up in smoke in less than an hour.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapRussia Blames Ukraine for Blasts at Bases That Damaged WarplanesElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New

  • Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Amazon Stock Hand Over Fist Right Now?

    Amazon looks attractive right now. But the Oracle of Omaha hasn't even taken a nibble -- so far.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]