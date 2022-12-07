Here's Why We Think Ventia Services Group (ASX:VNT) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Ventia Services Group (ASX:VNT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Ventia Services Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Outstandingly, Ventia Services Group's EPS shot from AU$0.036 to AU$0.099, over the last year. Year on year growth of 178% is certainly a sight to behold.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Ventia Services Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 5.4% to AU$4.8b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Ventia Services Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Ventia Services Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Ventia Services Group shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have AU$64m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 2.8%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add Ventia Services Group To Your Watchlist?

Ventia Services Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Ventia Services Group for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Ventia Services Group (1 is significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

