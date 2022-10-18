Here's Why We Think Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Vita Life Sciences' Improving Profits

Vita Life Sciences has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. It's good to see that Vita Life Sciences' EPS has grown from AU$0.13 to AU$0.15 over twelve months. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 14% gain.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Vita Life Sciences maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 28% to AU$64m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Vita Life Sciences isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$93m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Vita Life Sciences Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in Vita Life Sciences will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Owning 48% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. With that sort of holding, insiders have about AU$44m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Does Vita Life Sciences Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Vita Life Sciences is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Vita Life Sciences (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

