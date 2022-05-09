Here's Why We Think Vitreous Glass (CVE:VCI) Is Well Worth Watching

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Vitreous Glass (CVE:VCI). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Vitreous Glass Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Vitreous Glass grew its EPS by 11% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Vitreous Glass's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.8% to CA$11m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Vitreous Glass is no giant, with a market capitalization of CA$32m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Vitreous Glass Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Vitreous Glass insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 40% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. I'm reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Valued at only CA$32m Vitreous Glass is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have CA$13m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Is Vitreous Glass Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Vitreous Glass is a growing business, which is what I like to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Vitreous Glass (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

