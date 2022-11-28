Here's Why We Think Vmoto (ASX:VMT) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Vmoto (ASX:VMT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Vmoto's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Vmoto has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Vmoto's EPS shot from AU$0.022 to AU$0.04, over the last year. Year on year growth of 84% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Vmoto shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 6.3% to 10% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Vmoto's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Vmoto Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Vmoto insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$104k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD & Executive Director Yiting Chen for AU$49k worth of shares, at about AU$0.42 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Vmoto insiders own a large chunk of the company. Actually, with 44% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have AU$50m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is Vmoto Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Vmoto's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Vmoto deserves timely attention. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Vmoto that you need to be mindful of.

