Here's Why I Think Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Is An Interesting Stock

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Wall Financial (TSE:WFC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Wall Financial's Improving Profits

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. It is therefore awe-striking that Wall Financial's EPS went from CA$0.34 to CA$4.54 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Wall Financial shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 12% to 40%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

TSX:WFC Income Statement, November 2nd 2019 More

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Wall Financial's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Wall Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold -CA$66.5k worth of shares. But that's far less than the CA$2.6m insiders spend purchasing stock. This makes me even more interested in Wall Financial because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Peter Wall for CA$2.6m worth of shares, at about CA$17.00 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Wall Financial bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at CA$265m. That equates to 27% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So it might be my imagination, but I do sense the glimmer of an opportunity.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Bruno Wall, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations between CA$526m and CA$2.1b, like Wall Financial, the median CEO pay is around CA$2.1m.