Here's Why We Think Wilmar International (SGX:F34) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Wilmar International (SGX:F34). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Wilmar International Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Wilmar International has managed to grow EPS by 24% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Wilmar International remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 12% to US$73b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Wilmar International.

Are Wilmar International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Even though there was some insider selling over the last year, that was outweighed by Co-Founder Khoon Hong Kuok's huge outlay of US$37m, spent buying shares. We should note the average purchase price was around US$3.97. It's not often you see purchases like this and so it should be on the radar of everyone who follows Wilmar International.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Wilmar International is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$1.6b. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Wilmar International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Wilmar International's strong EPS growth. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Wilmar International has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Wilmar International, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

