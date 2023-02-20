Here's Why We Think Yinson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YINSON) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Yinson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YINSON). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Yinson Holdings Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Yinson Holdings Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Yinson Holdings Berhad has managed to grow EPS by 22% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. On the one hand, Yinson Holdings Berhad's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Yinson Holdings Berhad.

Are Yinson Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Yinson Holdings Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth RM660m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Is Yinson Holdings Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Yinson Holdings Berhad's strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Even so, be aware that Yinson Holdings Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

