Here's Why I Think Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

See our latest analysis for Zurich Insurance Group

How Fast Is Zurich Insurance Group Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Zurich Insurance Group has grown EPS by 42% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of Zurich Insurance Group's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Zurich Insurance Group's EBIT margins are flat but, of some concern, its revenue is actually down. And that does make me a little more cautious of the stock.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

SWX:ZURN Income Statement, November 27th 2019 More

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Zurich Insurance Group's forecast profits?

Are Zurich Insurance Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Zurich Insurance Group has a market capitalization of CHF57b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they hold US$47m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 0.08% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add Zurich Insurance Group To Your Watchlist?

Zurich Insurance Group's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So to my mind Zurich Insurance Group is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. If you think Zurich Insurance Group might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.