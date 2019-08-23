Here's Why TKH Group (AMS:TWEKA) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that TKH Group N.V. (AMS:TWEKA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is TKH Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 TKH Group had debt of €558.2m, up from €355.5m in one year. On the flip side, it has €74.3m in cash leading to net debt of about €483.8m.

How Strong Is TKH Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that TKH Group had liabilities of €596.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €477.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €74.3m in cash and €384.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by €615.9m.

TKH Group has a market capitalization of €1.84b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

TKH Group has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. However, its interest coverage of 16.6 is very high, suggesting that the interest expense may well rise in the future, even if there hasn't yet been a major cost attached to that debt. We saw TKH Group grow its EBIT by 8.5% in the last twelve months. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine TKH Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.