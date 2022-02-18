Here's why top women executives make 75 cents for every dollar men earn

Equal pay in the executive suite?

Don’t count on corporations showing women the money anytime soon.

The pay gap between top women executives and their male counterparts at the nation’s largest companies widened in 2020, according to a new report from Morningstar.

Even though there were more women in the highest-paying jobs among companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, they earned 75 cents for every dollar men pocketed, the widest gap since 2012 and down from 88 cents in 2018.

The reason? Men’s massive gains from stock-based compensation which makes up most of executive pay.

In 2020, awards of stock options, restricted stock and performance shares made up 63% of the compensation of top executives, up from 54% in 2012.

Women saw a 20% increase in stock-based compensation but men got a 49% increase. Out of 18 executives taking home more than $50 million in 2020, one was a woman.

Morningstar focused on named executive officers – the top five slots listed in annual regulatory filings which are the CEO, the chief financial officer and three other top-paid executives.

The number of women holding those positions at S&P 500 companies increased to 14% in 2020, up from 8% in 2012.

More than half – 56% – of the companies had at least one woman named executive officer, up from a third in 2012, but only 16% had two or more women in the top roles. Median pay for women in these roles was 81% of men in 2020, a record low.

