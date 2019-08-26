Here's Why Total Transport Systems (NSE:TOTAL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Total Transport Systems Limited (NSE:TOTAL) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Total Transport Systems Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Total Transport Systems had debt of ₹182.5m, up from ₹139.8m in one year. However, it also had ₹29.4m in cash, and so its net debt is ₹153.1m.

A Look At Total Transport Systems's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Total Transport Systems had liabilities of ₹360.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹33.6m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹29.4m in cash and ₹630.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast ₹266.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Total Transport Systems's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Total Transport Systems has net debt of just 1.1 times EBITDA, indicating that it is certainly not a reckless borrower. And it boasts interest cover of 8.1 times, which is more than adequate. Another good sign is that Total Transport Systems has been able to increase its EBIT by 30% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Total Transport Systems's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Total Transport Systems saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.