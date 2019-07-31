Here's Why Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Trackwise Designs Plc (LON:TWD) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Trackwise Designs

What Is Trackwise Designs's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Trackwise Designs had debt of UK£518.0k at the end of December 2018, a reduction from UK£1.07m over a year. However, it does have UK£2.79m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of UK£2.27m.

AIM:TWD Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

A Look At Trackwise Designs's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Trackwise Designs had liabilities of UK£976.0k due within a year, and liabilities of UK£1.20m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had UK£2.79m in cash and UK£706.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast UK£1.31m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Trackwise Designs could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Trackwise Designs has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Notably, Trackwise Designs's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 154% on last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Trackwise Designs's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Trackwise Designs may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Trackwise Designs saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Trackwise Designs has net cash of UK£2.3m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 154% over the last year. So we don't have any problem with Trackwise Designs's use of debt. We'd be motivated to research the stock further if we found out that Trackwise Designs insiders have bought shares recently. If you would too, then you're in luck, since today we're sharing our list of reported insider transactions for free.