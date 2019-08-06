Here's Why TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is TreeHouse Foods's Debt?

As you can see below, TreeHouse Foods had US$2.32b of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$63.7m in cash, and so its net debt is US$2.25b.

A Look At TreeHouse Foods's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, TreeHouse Foods had liabilities of US$836.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.77b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$63.7m in cash and US$301.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.24b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$3.01b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While we wouldn't worry about TreeHouse Foods's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.7, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.7 times is a sign of high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. More concerning, TreeHouse Foods saw its EBIT drop by 3.3% in the last twelve months. If it keeps going like that paying off its debt will be like running on a treadmill -- a lot of effort for not much advancement. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine TreeHouse Foods's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.