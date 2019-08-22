Here's Why Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Tribal Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Tribal Group had UK£985.0k of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But it also has UK£6.99m in cash to offset that, meaning it has UK£6.00m net cash.

A Look At Tribal Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Tribal Group had liabilities of UK£34.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£8.01m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£6.99m as well as receivables valued at UK£15.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling UK£19.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Tribal Group shares are worth a total of UK£134.0m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Tribal Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that Tribal Group grew its EBIT by 13% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Tribal Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Tribal Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Tribal Group recorded free cash flow worth 64% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.