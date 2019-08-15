Here's Why Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Trinity Industries's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Trinity Industries had US$4.65b of debt, an increase on US$3.23b, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$99.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$4.55b.

A Look At Trinity Industries's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Trinity Industries had liabilities of US$564.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$5.48b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$99.9m as well as receivables valued at US$372.7m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$5.57b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$2.19b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Trinity Industries would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Trinity Industries shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (8.0), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.5 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. The good news is that Trinity Industries grew its EBIT a smooth 52% over the last twelve months. Like the milk of human kindness that sort of growth increases resilience, making the company more capable of managing debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Trinity Industries can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.