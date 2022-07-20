Here's Why Tyman (LON:TYMN) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Tyman (LON:TYMN). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Tyman's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Tyman has grown EPS by 23% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Tyman maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to UK£636m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Tyman's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Tyman Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Shareholders in Tyman will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending UK£183k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. It is also worth noting that it was Senior Independent Director Paul Withers who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£71k, paying UK£3.55 per share.

Is Tyman Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Tyman's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. The growth rate should be enticing enough to consider researching the company, and the insider buying is a great added bonus. To put it succinctly; Tyman is a strong candidate for your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Tyman that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

