Here's Why UGE International Ltd.'s (CVE:UGE) CEO May Deserve A Raise

The impressive results at UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) recently will be great news for shareholders. This would be kept in mind at the upcoming AGM on 17 September 2021 which will be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here we will show why we think CEO compensation is appropriate and discuss the case for a pay rise.

How Does Total Compensation For Nick Blitterswyk Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, UGE International Ltd. has a market capitalization of CA$45m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$186k over the year to December 2020. That's a modest increase of 6.4% on the prior year. Notably, the salary which is US$146.2k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under CA$253m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$1.1m. In other words, UGE International pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Moreover, Nick Blitterswyk also holds CA$1.9m worth of UGE International stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$146k US$150k 79% Other US$40k US$25k 21% Total Compensation US$186k US$175k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 21% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 79% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that UGE International pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

UGE International Ltd.'s Growth

UGE International Ltd. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 84% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 48%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has UGE International Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 88%, over three years, would leave most UGE International Ltd. shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Some shareholders will probably be more lenient on CEO compensation in the upcoming AGM given the pleasing performance of the company recently. However, despite the strong growth in earnings and share price growth, the focus for shareholders would be how the company plans to steer the company towards sustainable profitability in the near future.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 6 warning signs for UGE International (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

