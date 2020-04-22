Here's Why Universal Health International Group Holding (HKG:2211) Must Use Its Cash Wisely

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Universal Health International Group Holding (HKG:2211) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Universal Health International Group Holding Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Universal Health International Group Holding last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth CN¥486m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CN¥298m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 20 months from December 2019. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Universal Health International Group Holding Growing?

In the last twelve months, Universal Health International Group Holding kept its cash burn steady. But we regret to inform that the revenue slid 20%, and that's not what we want to see. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Universal Health International Group Holding is building its business over time.

Can Universal Health International Group Holding Raise More Cash Easily?

Universal Health International Group Holding seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Universal Health International Group Holding has a market capitalisation of CN¥170m and burnt through CN¥298m last year, which is 176% of the company's market value. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

So, Should We Worry About Universal Health International Group Holding's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Universal Health International Group Holding's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Universal Health International Group Holding you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.