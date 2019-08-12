Here's Why Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Verint Systems's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Verint Systems had US$790.6m in debt in April 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$452.8m in cash, and so its net debt is US$337.8m.

NasdaqGS:VRNT Historical Debt, August 12th 2019

How Strong Is Verint Systems's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Verint Systems had liabilities of US$660.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.02b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$452.8m and US$379.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$850.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Verint Systems has a market capitalization of US$3.65b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Verint Systems has net debt worth 1.8 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 3.9 times the interest expense. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Notably, Verint Systems's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 105% on last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Verint Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.