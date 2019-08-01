Here's Why Vinny Overseas (NSE:VINNY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Vinny Overseas Limited (NSE:VINNY) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Vinny Overseas's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Vinny Overseas had debt of ₹255.5m, up from ₹205.0m in one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

A Look At Vinny Overseas's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Vinny Overseas had liabilities of ₹460.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹173.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹1.03m in cash and ₹412.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹221.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of ₹367.8m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While we wouldn't worry about Vinny Overseas's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3, we think its super-low interest cover of 2.3 times is a sign of high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Even more troubling is the fact that Vinny Overseas actually let its EBIT decrease by 5.4% over the last year. If that earnings trend continues the company will face an uphill battle to pay off its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Vinny Overseas's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Vinny Overseas saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.