Here's Why Viscofan (BME:VIS) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Viscofan, S.A. (BME:VIS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Viscofan's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Viscofan had debt of €167.0m, up from €129.3m in one year. However, it does have €57.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €109.4m.

How Healthy Is Viscofan's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Viscofan had liabilities of €180.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €133.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €57.6m and €180.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling €76.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Viscofan has a market capitalization of €2.15b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Viscofan's net debt is only 0.63 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 67.4 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. But the bad news is that Viscofan has seen its EBIT plunge 19% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Viscofan can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Viscofan recorded free cash flow of 47% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.