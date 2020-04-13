Here's Why We're A Bit Worried About KNeoMedia's (ASX:KNM) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for KNeoMedia (ASX:KNM) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does KNeoMedia Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When KNeoMedia last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$278k. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$3.7m. Therefore, from December 2019 it seems to us it had less than two months of cash runway. To be frank we are alarmed by how short that cash runway is! You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is KNeoMedia's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that KNeoMedia has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced AU$69k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. With the cash burn rate up 10.0% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. KNeoMedia makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can KNeoMedia Raise More Cash Easily?

Since its cash burn is increasing (albeit only slightly), KNeoMedia shareholders should still be mindful of the possibility it will require more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

KNeoMedia's cash burn of AU$3.7m is about 27% of its AU$14m market capitalisation. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is KNeoMedia's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're rather concerned about KNeoMedia's cash burn. Take, for example, its cash runway, which suggests the company may have difficulty funding itself, in the future. And although we accept its increasing cash burn wasn't as worrying as its cash runway, it was still a real negative; as indeed were all the factors we considered in this article. Once we consider the metrics mentioned in this article together, we're left with very little confidence in the company's ability to manage its cash burn, and we think it will probably need more money. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 7 warning signs for KNeoMedia (of which 4 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.