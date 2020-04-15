Here's Why We're A Bit Worried About TNT Mines's (ASX:TIN) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should TNT Mines (ASX:TIN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does TNT Mines Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When TNT Mines last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$1.8m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$1.4m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 16 months as of December 2019. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is TNT Mines's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

TNT Mines didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 59%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of TNT Mines due to its lack of significant operating revenues.

Can TNT Mines Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, TNT Mines shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

TNT Mines's cash burn of AU$1.4m is about the same as its market capitalisation of AU$1.4m. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

So, Should We Worry About TNT Mines's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of TNT Mines's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. On another note, TNT Mines has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.