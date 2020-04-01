Here's Why We're A Bit Worried About Clydesdale Resources's (CVE:CEO.H) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Clydesdale Resources (CVE:CEO.H) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Clydesdale Resources Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2019, Clydesdale Resources had cash of CA$20k and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was CA$47k. So it had a cash runway of approximately 5 months from December 2019. With a cash runway that short, we strongly believe that the company must raise cash or else douse its cash burn promptly. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Easily Can Clydesdale Resources Raise Cash?

Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Clydesdale Resources's cash burn of CA$47k is about 14% of its CA$343k market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Clydesdale Resources's Cash Burn A Worry?

Because Clydesdale Resources is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. However, it is fair to say that its cash runway made us nervous. Therefore, in our view, the company has somewhat problematic cash burn rates, and it may face the need for more funding in the future. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Clydesdale Resources (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

