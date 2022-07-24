Here's Why We're A Bit Worried About ContextLogic's (NASDAQ:WISH) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does ContextLogic Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When ContextLogic last reported its balance sheet in March 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$1.0b. In the last year, its cash burn was US$747m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 16 months from March 2022. Importantly, analysts think that ContextLogic will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is ContextLogic Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that ContextLogic increased its cash burn by 229% in the last twelve months. While that's concerning on it's own, the fact that operating revenue was actually down 48% over the same period makes us positively tremulous. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can ContextLogic Raise More Cash Easily?

Since ContextLogic can't yet boast improving growth metrics, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$1.0b, ContextLogic's US$747m in cash burn equates to about 72% of its market value. Given how large that cash burn is, relative to the market value of the entire company, we'd consider it to be a high risk stock, with the real possibility of extreme dilution.

How Risky Is ContextLogic's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of ContextLogic's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. After considering the data discussed in this article, we don't have a lot of confidence that its cash burn rate is prudent, as it seems like it might need more cash soon. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 4 warning signs for ContextLogic that investors should know when investing in the stock.

