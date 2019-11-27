Here's Why We're A Bit Worried About RESAAS Services's (CVE:RSS) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might RESAAS Services Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at June 2019, RESAAS Services had cash of CA$736k and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was CA$2.8m. That means it had a cash runway of around 3 months as of June 2019. With a cash runway that short, we strongly believe that the company must raise cash or else douse its cash burn promptly. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is RESAAS Services's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that RESAAS Services has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced CA$826k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 44% over the last year, which suggests that management are mindful of the possibility of running out of cash. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of RESAAS Services due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can RESAAS Services Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for RESAAS Services to raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

RESAAS Services's cash burn of CA$2.8m is about 25% of its CA$11m market capitalisation. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is RESAAS Services's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of RESAAS Services's cash burn, we think its cash burn reduction was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Once we consider the metrics mentioned in this article together, we're left with very little confidence in the company's ability to manage its cash burn, and we think it will probably need more money. For us, it's always important to consider risks around cash burn rates. But investors should look at a whole range of factors when researching a new stock. For example, it could be interesting to see how much the RESAAS Services CEO receives in total remuneration.