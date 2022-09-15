Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Made Tech Group's (LON:MTEC) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Made Tech Group Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at May 2022, Made Tech Group had cash of UK£12m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£661k. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of May 2022. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is Made Tech Group's Revenue Growing?

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Made Tech Group actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. Happily for shareholders, the revenue is up a stonking 120% over the last year. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Made Tech Group Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Made Tech Group's revenue growth is impressive but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Made Tech Group's cash burn of UK£661k is about 1.7% of its UK£39m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Made Tech Group's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Made Tech Group is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash burn relative to its market cap was very encouraging. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for Made Tech Group that investors should know when investing in the stock.

