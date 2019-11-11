Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With aXichem's (STO:AXIC A) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for aXichem (STO:AXIC A) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

View our latest analysis for aXichem

How Long Is aXichem's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at June 2019, aXichem had cash of kr39m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. In the last year, its cash burn was kr13m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.9 years from June 2019. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

OM:AXIC A Historical Debt, November 11th 2019 More

How Is aXichem's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, aXichem doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just kr233k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 22%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of aXichem due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For aXichem To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, aXichem shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

aXichem's cash burn of kr13m is about 1.1% of its kr1.2b market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is aXichem's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about aXichem's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. For us, it's always important to consider risks around cash burn rates. But investors should look at a whole range of factors when researching a new stock. For example, it could be interesting to see how much the aXichem CEO receives in total remuneration.