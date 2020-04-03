Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Beyond Air's (NASDAQ:XAIR) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Beyond Air's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2019, Beyond Air had cash of US$15m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$3.1m. So it had a cash runway of about 4.7 years from December 2019. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

NasdaqCM:XAIR Historical Debt April 3rd 2020 More

How Is Beyond Air's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In the last year, Beyond Air did book revenue of US$9.3m, but its revenue from operations was less, at just US$9.3m. We don't think that's enough operating revenue for us to understand too much from revenue growth rates, since the company is growing off a low base. So we'll focus on the cash burn, today. The 60% reduction in its cash burn over the last twelve months may be good for protecting the balance sheet but it hardly points to imminent growth. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Beyond Air To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While we're comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of Beyond Air's cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$134m, Beyond Air's US$3.1m in cash burn equates to about 2.3% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Beyond Air's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Beyond Air is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. But it's fair to say that its cash burn reduction was also very reassuring. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Beyond Air that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.