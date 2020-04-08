Here's Why We're Not At All Concerned With Bigtincan Holdings's (ASX:BTH) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Bigtincan Holdings (ASX:BTH) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Bigtincan Holdings Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In December 2019, Bigtincan Holdings had AU$27m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$7.6m. Therefore, from December 2019 it had 3.6 years of cash runway. Importantly, though, analysts think that Bigtincan Holdings will reach cashflow breakeven before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Bigtincan Holdings Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Bigtincan Holdings actually boosted its cash burn by 4.2%, year on year. The silver lining is that revenue was up 49%, showing the business is growing at the top line. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Bigtincan Holdings To Raise More Cash For Growth?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Bigtincan Holdings has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$190m, Bigtincan Holdings's AU$7.6m in cash burn equates to about 4.0% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Bigtincan Holdings's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Bigtincan Holdings's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for Bigtincan Holdings that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.