Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Bulletin Resources's (ASX:BNR) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Bulletin Resources (ASX:BNR) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

See our latest analysis for Bulletin Resources

How Long Is Bulletin Resources's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2019, Bulletin Resources had AU$2.3m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$746k. So it had a cash runway of about 3.0 years from June 2019. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

ASX:BNR Historical Debt, November 15th 2019 More

How Is Bulletin Resources's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While Bulletin Resources did record statutory revenue of AU$357 over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. That means we consider it a pre-revenue business, and we will focus our growth analysis on cash burn, for now. The 64% reduction in its cash burn over the last twelve months may be good for protecting the balance sheet but it hardly points to imminent growth. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Bulletin Resources due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Bulletin Resources Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Bulletin Resources's rapidly reducing cash burn brings comfort, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Bulletin Resources's cash burn of AU$746k is about 20% of its AU$3.8m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Bulletin Resources's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Bulletin Resources's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its cash burn relative to its market cap was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash. We think it's very important to consider the cash burn for loss making companies, but other considerations such as the amount the CEO is paid can also enhance your understanding of the business. You can click here to see what Bulletin Resources's CEO gets paid each year.