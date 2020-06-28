Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Vulcan Energy Resources's (ASX:VUL) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. By way of example, Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) has seen its share price rise 254% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Vulcan Energy Resources's cash burn is too risky In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Vulcan Energy Resources's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at December 2019, Vulcan Energy Resources had cash of AU$3.2m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$1.4m. Therefore, from December 2019 it had 2.2 years of cash runway. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Vulcan Energy Resources's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Vulcan Energy Resources didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 51%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Vulcan Energy Resources due to its lack of significant operating revenues.

How Hard Would It Be For Vulcan Energy Resources To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Vulcan Energy Resources does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$33m, Vulcan Energy Resources's AU$1.4m in cash burn equates to about 4.2% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Vulcan Energy Resources's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Vulcan Energy Resources's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Vulcan Energy Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.