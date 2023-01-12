Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About INOVIQ's (ASX:IIQ) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for INOVIQ (ASX:IIQ) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does INOVIQ Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When INOVIQ last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$15m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$6.5m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 2.4 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is INOVIQ's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, INOVIQ doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$1.6m in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. With the cash burn rate up 7.1% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how INOVIQ is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

Can INOVIQ Raise More Cash Easily?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, INOVIQ shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$62m, INOVIQ's AU$6.5m in cash burn equates to about 10% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is INOVIQ's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought INOVIQ's cash runway was relatively promising. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, INOVIQ has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

