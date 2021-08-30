Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Cashrewards' (ASX:CRW) Cash Burn Situation

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Cashrewards (ASX:CRW) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

View our latest analysis for Cashrewards

When Might Cashrewards Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at December 2020, Cashrewards had cash of AU$39m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$10m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.9 years as of December 2020. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Well Is Cashrewards Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that Cashrewards increased its cash burn by 208% in the last twelve months. That does give us pause, and we can't take much solace in the operating revenue growth of 5.7% in the same time frame. In light of the above-mentioned, we're pretty wary of the trajectory the company seems to be on. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Cashrewards Raise Cash?

While Cashrewards seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Cashrewards' cash burn of AU$10m is about 16% of its AU$65m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Cashrewards' Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Cashrewards' cash runway was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 4 warning signs for Cashrewards that investors should know when investing in the stock.

Of course Cashrewards may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

