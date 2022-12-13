Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Ardea Resources' (ASX:ARL) Cash Burn Situation

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Ardea Resources (ASX:ARL) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Ardea Resources Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Ardea Resources last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$22m. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$10m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.1 years as of June 2022. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be noticeably longer. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Ardea Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

While Ardea Resources did record statutory revenue of AU$22k over the last year, it didn't have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we'll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. It seems likely that the business is content with its current spending, as the cash burn rate stayed steady over the last twelve months. Ardea Resources makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Ardea Resources Raise More Cash Easily?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, Ardea Resources shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Ardea Resources has a market capitalisation of AU$149m and burnt through AU$10m last year, which is 6.9% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Ardea Resources' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Ardea Resources' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ardea Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

