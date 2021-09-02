Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Medlab Clinical's (ASX:MDC) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Medlab Clinical (ASX:MDC) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Medlab Clinical Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at June 2021, Medlab Clinical had cash of AU$13m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$10m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 15 months as of June 2021. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Medlab Clinical Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that Medlab Clinical trimmed its cash burn by 2.1% over the last twelve months. Having said that, the revenue growth of 54% was considerably more inspiring. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Medlab Clinical To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Medlab Clinical is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$58m, Medlab Clinical's AU$10m in cash burn equates to about 18% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Medlab Clinical's Cash Burn?

The good news is that in our view Medlab Clinical's cash burn situation gives shareholders real reason for optimism. One the one hand we have its solid cash runway, while on the other it can also boast very strong revenue growth. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Medlab Clinical's situation. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 3 warning signs for Medlab Clinical that investors should know when investing in the stock.

