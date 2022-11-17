Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Waja Konsortium Berhad's (KLSE:WAJA) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Waja Konsortium Berhad (KLSE:WAJA) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Waja Konsortium Berhad Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at June 2022, Waja Konsortium Berhad had cash of RM19m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through RM9.7m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years from June 2022. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Waja Konsortium Berhad Growing?

Waja Konsortium Berhad managed to reduce its cash burn by 65% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. And revenue is up 28% in that same period; also a good sign. It seems to be growing nicely. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Waja Konsortium Berhad is building its business over time.

How Easily Can Waja Konsortium Berhad Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Waja Konsortium Berhad seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of RM108m, Waja Konsortium Berhad's RM9.7m in cash burn equates to about 8.9% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Waja Konsortium Berhad's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Waja Konsortium Berhad's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its cash runway wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Waja Konsortium Berhad (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

