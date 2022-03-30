Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Kyckr's (ASX:KYK) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Kyckr (ASX:KYK) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Kyckr's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2021, Kyckr had cash of AU$11m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$4.1m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2021 it had 2.6 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Kyckr Growing?

We reckon the fact that Kyckr managed to shrink its cash burn by 27% over the last year is rather encouraging. And considering that its operating revenue gained 30% during that period, that's great to see. It seems to be growing nicely. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Kyckr is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Kyckr To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Kyckr seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$27m, Kyckr's AU$4.1m in cash burn equates to about 15% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Kyckr's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Kyckr is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its weak point is its cash burn relative to its market cap, but even that wasn't too bad! Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Kyckr you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

