Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About AYO Technology Solutions' (JSE:AYO) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should AYO Technology Solutions (JSE:AYO) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does AYO Technology Solutions Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at August 2022, AYO Technology Solutions had cash of R1.3b and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. In the last year, its cash burn was R191m. So it had a cash runway of about 7.0 years from August 2022. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is AYO Technology Solutions Growing?

We reckon the fact that AYO Technology Solutions managed to shrink its cash burn by 34% over the last year is rather encouraging. And operating revenue was up by 3.3% too. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how AYO Technology Solutions has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can AYO Technology Solutions Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt AYO Technology Solutions seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

AYO Technology Solutions' cash burn of R191m is about 12% of its R1.6b market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About AYO Technology Solutions' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way AYO Technology Solutions is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its revenue growth was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for AYO Technology Solutions (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

