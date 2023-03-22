Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About AYO Technology Solutions' (JSE:AYO) Cash Burn Situation

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should AYO Technology Solutions (JSE:AYO) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

View our latest analysis for AYO Technology Solutions

Does AYO Technology Solutions Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at August 2022, AYO Technology Solutions had cash of R1.3b and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. In the last year, its cash burn was R191m. So it had a cash runway of about 7.0 years from August 2022. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Well Is AYO Technology Solutions Growing?

We reckon the fact that AYO Technology Solutions managed to shrink its cash burn by 34% over the last year is rather encouraging. And operating revenue was up by 3.3% too. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how AYO Technology Solutions has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can AYO Technology Solutions Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt AYO Technology Solutions seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

AYO Technology Solutions' cash burn of R191m is about 12% of its R1.6b market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About AYO Technology Solutions' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way AYO Technology Solutions is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its revenue growth was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for AYO Technology Solutions (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course AYO Technology Solutions may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the US is going through a 'textbook' financial crisis and the S&P 500 won't hit a new high for a long time

    Cooperman previously warned that stocks could plunge 22% in 2023, and predicted dismal returns for years to come.

  • Rivian Could Be on the Brink of a Huge Rally: Why It's a Buy Now

    While still losing loads of money, this year's planned production scale-up will solve much of that problem.

  • JPMorgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With a 9% Yield

    Bank runs and extreme market volatility – are the shades of 1929 upon us? Probably not, the current situation, while dangerous, is unlikely to trigger an economy-wide depression. The real test, at least according to David Kelly, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist for asset management, will come on Wednesday, at the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate policy meeting. The central bank will have to determine which risk is more urgent, persistent high inflation or a bank crisis, and adjust its rece

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • 3 Stocks for Oil and Gas Contrarians to Buy

    Last week OPEC publicly committed to significantly cutting production...

  • Just How Safe Is the Stock Market Right Now? Here's What History Says

    The past year hasn't been easy for most people, and if you have money invested in the stock market, you've probably watched your portfolio sink to some degree. It can be tempting, then, to stop investing altogether until the market stabilizes -- especially as a recession is looking more likely. Nobody knows for certain what the future holds for the stock market, but more experts are betting on a recession.

  • 1 Number Shows Why Boeing Stock Is Struggling to Gain Altitude

    It has been a rough few years for Boeing (NYSE: BA) shareholders. The headline revenue growth looks impressive, but Boeing is far from healed. A look beyond the top-line number offers insight into the headwinds Boeing is facing and how soon investors should expect a turnaround.

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $24.6 Million in Berkshire Stock

    Abel, who heads the non-insurance operations of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), purchased 55 class A shares at a price of $447,259 on Friday, lifting his stake in the A shares to 228 shares. Berkshire shares rose 1% Tuesday to $460,515, and the B shares gained 0.9% to $303.85. The purchases were made on behalf of the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members.

  • Pfizer Has Another Blockbuster on the Horizon, but That's Not All

    Over the past year, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) made a series of acquisitions, even announcing at one point that it planned to remain "very active in deal-making." On March 13, Pfizer announced the planned blockbuster acquisition of cancer specialist Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) for a massive $43 billion in cash. This move, expected to close by year-end or early 2024, will likely improve Pfizer's prospects, and it is only the latest in a series of important and successful strategic decisions the company's management has made.

  • Anger and tears from shocked Credit Suisse staff after historic UBS takeover

    Credit Suisse’s fate is sealed, as Swiss rival UBS acquired the bank for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) in a historic deal that has shaken the financial sector. Credit Suisse (CS) (CH:CSGN) asked staff to return to work as usual this morning, but employees greeted the news that the 167-year-old bank will cease to exist with a mix of anger, surprise, tears and, in some cases, resignation that it had to happen, according to conversations with around a dozen staff at the bank. “Everyone is stunned by the speed of the downfall,” said another senior investment banker.

  • 13 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss 13 best monthly dividend stocks to buy according to analysts. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In 2022, dividends remained a bright spot for investors, despite a stock market […]

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Before the Market Picks Up Again

    While oil prices are down this year, all signs point to the potential for higher prices in the future.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • History Suggests These 4 S&P 500 Stocks Are Perfect to Buy and Hold Forever

    Combining top-tier returns on invested capital and well-funded dividend growth, these stocks are outstanding lifelong holdings.

  • Should You Sell Altria Group (MO) Now?

    Broyhill Asset Management, a boutique investment firm, released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The portfolio gained 1.3% net of fees and expenses in 2022 compared to a -18% return for the MSCI World Index. The portfolio compounded at 12.3% annually net of fees and expenses, since […]

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The goal of every dividend growth investor is to build a stream of passive income that can rise through just about any economic environment. This can be accomplished by picking businesses that sell goods and/or services that are in high demand, with well-covered dividends and a proven track record of dividend growth. Here are three companies that have been reliably growing their dividends for decades that dividend growth investors should consider for their portfolios.

  • 3 Buzzworthy Stocks With 267% to 753% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

    Three stocks in one high-growth industry are getting a big-time green light from at least one voice on Wall Street.

  • Elon Musk Has a Bold Idea to End the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.