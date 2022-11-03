Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber's (KLSE:INCKEN) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber (KLSE:INCKEN) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Check out our latest analysis for Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber

Does Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2022, Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber had RM6.8m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was RM6.6m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 12 months from June 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber Growing?

Happily, Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 69% over the last year. This reduction was no doubt supported by its strong revenue growth of 60% in the same period. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber's cash burn of RM6.6m is about 4.0% of its RM165m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Its weak point is its cash runway, but even that wasn't too bad! Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course Inch Kenneth Kajang Rubber may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here