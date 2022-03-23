Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Incannex Healthcare's (ASX:IHL) Cash Burn Situation

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. By way of example, Incannex Healthcare (ASX:IHL) has seen its share price rise 241% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Incannex Healthcare's cash burn is too risky. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Incannex Healthcare Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In December 2021, Incannex Healthcare had AU$20m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$9.4m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.1 years from December 2021. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Incannex Healthcare's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Incannex Healthcare has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced AU$720k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 79%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. Incannex Healthcare makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can Incannex Healthcare Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Incannex Healthcare shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Incannex Healthcare has a market capitalisation of AU$847m and burnt through AU$9.4m last year, which is 1.1% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Incannex Healthcare's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Incannex Healthcare is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Incannex Healthcare (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

