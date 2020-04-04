Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Waturu Holding's (CPH:WATURU) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Waturu Holding (CPH:WATURU) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Waturu Holding Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. Waturu Holding has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the ø19m in cash it held at December 2019. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through ø9.8m. That means it had a cash runway of around 23 months as of December 2019. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Easily Can Waturu Holding Raise Cash?

Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of ø457m, Waturu Holding's ø9.8m in cash burn equates to about 2.1% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Waturu Holding's Cash Burn?

Because Waturu Holding is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. Having said that, we can say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was a real positive. In conclusion, we don't see why investors should be concerned with its cash burn, at least for some time. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for Waturu Holding that you should be aware of before investing.

