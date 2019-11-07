Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Gapwaves's (STO:GAPW B) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Gapwaves (STO:GAPW B) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Gapwaves's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at June 2019, Gapwaves had cash of kr52m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. In the last year, its cash burn was kr41m. Therefore, from June 2019 it had roughly 15 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Gapwaves Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Gapwaves actually boosted its cash burn by 3.3%, year on year. Also concerning, operating revenue was actually down by 10% in that time. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Gapwaves Raise Cash?

Gapwaves seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Gapwaves has a market capitalisation of kr769m and burnt through kr41m last year, which is 5.3% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Gapwaves's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Gapwaves's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Notably, our data indicates that Gapwaves insiders have been trading the shares. You can discover if they are buyers or sellers by clicking on this link.