Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Polarean Imaging's (LON:POLX) Cash Burn Situation

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Polarean Imaging's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In December 2021, Polarean Imaging had US$29m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$13m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 2.3 years from December 2021. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Polarean Imaging Growing?

Notably, Polarean Imaging actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 118%, signifying heavy investment in the business. That does give us pause, and we can't take much solace in the operating revenue growth of 12% in the same time frame. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Polarean Imaging To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Polarean Imaging seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$107m, Polarean Imaging's US$13m in cash burn equates to about 12% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Polarean Imaging's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Polarean Imaging's cash runway was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Polarean Imaging's situation. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 2 warning signs for Polarean Imaging (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

