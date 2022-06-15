Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Atai Life Sciences' (NASDAQ:ATAI) Cash Burn Situation

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Atai Life Sciences' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. Atai Life Sciences has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$335m in cash it held at March 2022. Importantly, its cash burn was US$73m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 4.6 years from March 2022. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Atai Life Sciences' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Atai Life Sciences has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$496k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. The skyrocketing cash burn up 116% year on year certainly tests our nerves. With spending growing that quickly, shareholders will be hoping that the money is prudently spent. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Atai Life Sciences Raise Cash?

While Atai Life Sciences does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Atai Life Sciences' cash burn of US$73m is about 14% of its US$519m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Atai Life Sciences' Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Atai Life Sciences is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While we must concede that its increasing cash burn is a bit worrying, the other factors mentioned in this article provide great comfort when it comes to the cash burn. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Atai Life Sciences you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

